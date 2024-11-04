Gaza attack: Na’im conveys condolences to Ismail Haniyeh

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) conveyed its condolences to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following an Israeli attack that killed several of Ismail’s family members.

Its minister, Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar expressed his disappointment in a statement, and criticised Israel’s inhumane action, especially during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities.

“According to media reports, several of his children and grandchildren were killed in the attack... Israel continues to ignore the world’s calls condemning their cruel actions.

ALSO READ: Dewan Rakyat Speaker conveys request to open Egypt-Rafah border for aid delivery

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) conveys its condolences to Ismail Haniyeh. May he continue to remain strong as it is certainly not going to weaken his spirit to continue to fight for Palestine,” he said.

He also invited Malaysians to pray for Palestinians to be given the strength and patience to face the Israeli regime.

“Our prayers signify the unity of our hearts,” he added.

ALSO READ: Biden says Netanyahu is making ‘a mistake’ with his approach to war on Gaza