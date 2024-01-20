GEONAT discovers 300-million-year-old coral fossils

KAMPAR: Different types of ancient coral fossils, estimated to be some 300 million years old, were discovered in an area of 6.9 hectares near Kampung Changkat Tualang near here.

The fossils of the long-extinct sea snail species were found by a group of researchers from the Perak Geotourism Association (GEONAT) who were conducting research in the area.

GEONAT vice-chairman Mohd Fadly Md Noor said that the group explored the area after referencing old journals including old researcher records.

“We found more than three or four types of Gastropod, Rugosa and Crinoid fossils. The fossils, mostly Gastropods, were found attached to the rocks in 50 spots.

“This discovery is the first so far in Perak, especially in the Kinta district and these fossils are ancient marine creatures from the Paleozoic era before the time of the dinosaurs,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Mohd Fadly added that all the specimens found had not yet been taken out of the location and the discovery had been informed to the Perak Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG).

“All fossils are still in this area because this land belongs to the state government and so far we have not taken any samples.

“The sampling will be done once a notice is issued by the JMG and every report will be sent to the JMG, including those related to the Kinta Valley geosite,“ he said.

Following the discovery, Mohd Fadly said he will propose to the state government to gazette the 6.9 hectare area as a geological heritage site to protect and conserve it.

“We believe that there are more such fossils in this area because it is quite large and we will continue the search to find specimens or other types of fossils,” he added. - Bernama