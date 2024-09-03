Giatmara Labuan expands O&G-related courses to boost local employment opportunities

LABUAN: GiatMara Labuan is set to broaden its course offerings in the oil and gas (O&G) sector to enhance employment prospects for locals in this duty-free island, its advisory chairman Datuk Rafi Alli Hassan said.

He also expressed his concern over the limited representation of local residents in the O&G sector in Labuan even as the industry’s current rapid development and emphasised the significance of empowering locals with proper training to ensure their competitiveness in the evolving O&G job market.

“In response, GiatMara aims to address this disparity by providing comprehensive training programmes, equipping locals with the essential skills required for O&G occupations,” he told reporters after a Back-to-School programme held at Desa Tunas Hijau here today.

To facilitate this initiative, GiatMara Labuan is set to collaborate with Labuan Shipyard Engineering Sdn Bhd (LSE), a leading integrated solutions provider in shipbuilding and ship repair (SBSR) and the O&G industry, Rafi said, and confirmed that discussions with the LSE chairman were positive.

“We are in the process of developing new programmes specifically tailored for the O&G sector...locals must seize these opportunities in an industry that has long been dominated by external workforce,“ he said.

Rafi added the strategic partnership would aim to bridge the skill gap and provide locals with the necessary expertise to contribute effectively to the thriving O&G sector on the island. - Bernama