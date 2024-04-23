Gobind: Agencies, departments should cooperate to ensure success of national digital transformation

PUTRAJAYA: All agencies and departments under the Digital Ministry are reminded to continue to focus and provide cooperation to enable the country’s digital transformation efforts run smoothly.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said since heading the ministry five months ago, some plans have been successful but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done so that the ministry’s objectives are achieved.

“We can see strong cooperation for us to realise our objectives in this ministry. So far, I have received enough cooperation and I see the team is quite committed.

“As the minister, I am asking everyone to unite towards every initiative (planned) for this ministry,“ he told reporters at the Digital Ministry’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here today, which was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In December last year, Anwar was reported to have said that the Digital Ministry was formed to lead digital transformation efforts so that the country does not fall behind and can compete quickly.

Among the agencies and departments under the Digital Ministry are the National Digital Department, MYNIC Berhad (MYNIC), the Personal Data Protection Department and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Gobind also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Prime Minister for attending the Digital Ministry’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration today.

“I take the opportunity to thank the Prime Minister for taking time off to attend as it is a great honour to the staff of the ministry,“ he said.