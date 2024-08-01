Gov’t to promote local products collectively, structurally in international market

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is striving to promote local products in the international market in a collective and structured manner, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this was because Malaysia has various local products, especially those produced by young entrepreneurs with the potential to penetrate the international market, but they need to be continuously promoted by the government.

“In my opinion, this encouragement must be structured, not done half-heartedly.

“We know that this group of young people has constraints and (with the) international network of KUSKOP (Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives) and MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, we will help them together with Malaysian Franchise Association and other non-governmental organisations,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after launching the MoodaFest 2024 at Rumah Tangsi here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said MARA will select the potential products produced by over 500,000 entrepreneurs registered under the agency and Kreatif Malaya to be marketed at the international level.

“We will assist in the manufacturing of these products not only in terms of financing but also in terms of creating an international market,” he said.–Bernama