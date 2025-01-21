KUCHING: The Sarawak Syariah Judiciary Department (JKSS) has been urged to prioritise the adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance governance and improve service delivery.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the department must continuously seek innovative approaches to strengthen its operational effectiveness and align with the government’s digital transformation agenda.

“These advancements should cover various aspects, including the judiciary and legal frameworks, to ensure they are in line with the government’s policy on e-Government,” he said during the Sarawak Syariah Opening of the Legal Year 2025 Dinner here tonight.

Abang Johari added that JKSS, as a key institution in syariah law and governance, would continue to be preserved and empowered to meet evolving challenges.

“The government remains commited to supporting initiatives that uphold and elevate the stature of syariah legal and judicial institutions in Sarawak,” he said.

The Premier highlighted several key focus areas, including continuous improvements to the jurisdiction of syariah courts, the appointment of syariah judges, and enhancing the professionalism of court officers.

“These ongoing efforts are essential to ensure the effectiveness and credibility of syariah institutions while adapting to the demands of the modern era,” he added.