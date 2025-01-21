KUCHING: Flash floods struck Kampung Tringgus Rabak Rotan in the Bau district near here, affecting eight houses so far, according to the Sarawak disaster management committee secretariat tonight.

A spokesman for the secretariat said it received a report on the flooding at around 7.05 pm today, and monitoring by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (CDF) in the village indicated the houses affected were situated in a low-lying area.

It added that light rain was still ongoing there but with floodwater receding, there was no need for the residents to evacuate.

Meanwhile, the number of people seeking shelter at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Dewan Rumah Dayak in Saratok district has increased to 90 since 4 pm today, compared to 89 reported this morning.

The PPS has been open since Sunday to shelter residents from Rumah Tembawai Kapok, which was hit by floods.