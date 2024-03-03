Government acquiring land for development of Bagan Datuk new township - Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The government is acquiring land to develop a new township, Bandar Baharu Bagan Datuk, here, to expand the district’s potential.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said upon completion of the project, all the administrative offices of the federal and state governments in the district, including the District Police Headquarters, will be moved to the new township.

“A ​​385 acre (155 hectares) site is being acquired for the purpose and the allocation for this land acquisition will be coordinated by the district office with the allocation from the respective ministries and their agencies and departments, including departments under the Perak government,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament said this at a press conference after visiting the Mini Showcase organised by the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) here today.

He said the development of the new township was important in line with Bagan Datuk being the 12th newest district in Perak and because development in the existing town could no longer be carried out there was no more land space.

Meanwhile, he said an allocation has been set aside for the construction of a flyover to reduce congestion in Pekan Simpang Empat, Hutan Melintang, especially during peak times and festive holidays.

He said the Madani government has allocated more than RM500 million to connect the four-lane road from Simpang Empat to Bagan Datuk town, a project that was cancelled before.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, when attending the 2023 Young Talent Competition Awards Ceremony (BMS) at Dataran Menara Condong, Teluk Intan, urged the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to consider providing allocations for upgrading the landmark that was built in 1885.

At the event, Mohamad Zulkefli Mohd Jais, 28, from Teluk Intan, was named the winner of the BMS Main Award 2023 and took home RM 30,000. He will represent Malaysia at the Gwangju Biennale 2024 in Korea.

Later, Ahmad Zahid attended the 2024 Bagan Datuk Parliamentary Constituency’s Back to School programme involving the presentation of school aid to 1,500 students. - Bernama