Government allocates RM37.6 mln to waive tolls on highways for Aidilfitri

PETALING JAYA: The government is already allocating RM37.6 million to cover the cost of toll waiver in conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebration, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said.

As such, he said the government has no plans to extend the two days of toll exemption as previously announced.

“If we round up the cost for those two days, the government is spending about RM38 million to pay the 33 highway concession companies in the country. That is about RM19 million per day.

“That is the Cabinet’s decision...and it’s final,” he said to reporters after checking out the preparation of PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) for Aidilfitri at the Persada PLUS Corporate Tower here today.

Yesterday, Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced that the government has approved a two-day toll-free period on April 8 and 9 for Class 1 private vehicle users on highways in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said that PLUS anticipates approximately 2.1 million vehicles will use its highways daily during the festive holiday, namely on April 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, and 14, 2024, compared to 1.82 million during regular peak days.

He said that PLUS will also mobilise over 4,500 personnel throughout its highway ecosystem to ensure quick response during this festive season.

“PLUS also has 70 staff during daily peak hours at its Traffic Monitoring Centre to monitor, gather and disseminate the latest traffic information and coordinate assistance to highway users.

“Highway users are also advised to plan their journeys using the digital travel schedule available on MyPLUS-TTA app,” he said.