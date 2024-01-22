Govt optimistic of higher paddy yield, production in Pekan through SMART SBB

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is optimistic that the implementation of the Ala Sekinchan Large-Scale Smart Paddy Field (SMART SBB) programme can be applied at paddy growing areas throughout the country.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the new farming model implemented at Kampung Lat 1000, Perlis under the Malaysian Agriculture Development Board (MADA) would be expanded to other areas because under the programme, paddy production had increased from seven metric tonnes per hectare to 10.45 metric tonnes per hectare.

He added that the implementation of the programme at the Integrated Agriculture Development Area (IADA) Terengganu Utara (Ketara), Terengganu had also yielded seven metric tonnes per hectare.

“The government views the implementation of the programme seriously and various initiatives and interventions are being put in place to stimulate the economy to ensure the country’s economic growth continues to progress as well as ensure food security and supply remains sufficient all the time.

“Insya-Allah, the implementation of the programme in Sekinchan can be applied in Pekan, Pahang and throughout paddy growing areas in the country,” he said in a statement posted on the official Facebook page, tonight.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today officiated the Ala Sekinchan Large-Scale Smart Paddy Field Programme at the Permatang Durian Water User Group (KPA) at the Merchong scheme in Pekan.

SMART SBB Ala Sekinchan is a new model that implements high-yield agricultural practices using the ‘Knowledge, Attitude and Practice’ approach that was launched in May 2023.

The programme aims to increase the income of farmers by increasing productivity by applying good practices in the planting of paddy and developing paddy growing areas through team work.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Sabu hoped all stakeholders with vested interest in the country’s paddy and rice industry, right from the ministry to paddy planters, can play their respective roles well and in an effective manner to ensure good yield. - Bernama