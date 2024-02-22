Govt services, exciting activities await visitors at MADANI Rakyat programme

SHAH ALAM: Numerous government services and exciting activities will be available at the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme from tomorrow until Sunday at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex.

Prime Minister’s Department Corporate Communications head Zulhazri Abu Bakar said during the programme, visitors have the opportunity to access government agency services directly and easily.

“The event serves as a one-stop centre, facilitating interactions between the public and government agencies. This means that they can directly engage with relevant officers and promptly receive the feedback they need,” he said when appearing as a guest on Selamat Pagi Malaysia on TV1 today.

He said visitors to the programme can also enjoy discounts and attractive promotions at the Agro MADANI Sales, such as RM10 combos as well as cooking oil and chicken sold at affordable prices.

“This is part of the government’s effort to assist the people. Visitors can also obtain up-to-date information on government aid,” he said.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the Selangor government programmes, Mohd Hidayat Mohd Sauffi, during an interview with Selangor FM, outlined a series of events planned, such as the Kita Selangor Love Food Fest, Darul Ehsan Berselawat, Subuh Macam Jumaat programme at Masjid Jamek Sultan Ibrahim, Kuala Selangor, fun walk and lucky draws.

He said the state government would also bring 31 programmes under the Selangor Penyayang initiative to its pavilion.

“There will be registration for the Rumah Idaman scheme, Selangor General Insurance Scheme (Insan), PLATS Entrepreneur programme, affordable housing, Bantuan Sihat Selangor and many more. We will also provide free health screening to all visitors,” he said.-Bernama