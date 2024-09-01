Govt to develop policy framework to make Malaysia green investment hub

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will develop a policy framework and targeted plans to make Malaysia a major regional green investment destination and hub, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said the move was also a continuation of various initiatives under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) to mobilise investments into high-growth and high-value sectors.

Earlier on, the prime minister had chaired the National Investment Council’s first meeting for the year to discuss the strategies and direction to boost investments in the country.

“With regards to the emphasis on green investment, it was also decided to rebrand the Kerian Integrated Industrial Park as the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park.

“It is hoped that this will be the catalyst for the industries that will be developed in the industrial park to fully transition to renewable energy,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Anwar said the council also discussed the importance of the semiconductor industry, which accounts for 7.1 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

As such, the National Semiconductor Strategic Task Force (NSSTF) will be set up to develop the semiconductor ecosystem and attract strategic investments in this sector, he said.

“All these efforts are steps in ensuring that the implementation of investment into the country will achieve the Madani Economy’s objectives, including placing Malaysia in the world’s top 30 largest economies, and the top 12 in terms of global competitiveness within 10 years,“ he said.

Through the Madani Economy launched by the Prime Minister in July last year, Malaysia aims to be among the 30 largest economies in the world within 10 years by focusing on greater regionalisation and competitiveness and moving up the value chain. -Bernama