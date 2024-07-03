Govt urged to exploit tourism sector to face current economic challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should focus on the tourism sector, including being more creative in attracting foreign tourists by placing the country in the world’s major event calendars as a method to face current economic challenges, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri (BN-Bera) said that although the value of the ringgit has depreciated, resulting in negative impacts on imports, including food, it has also made Malaysia an affordable destination for tourists.

He said that this opens up opportunities to make Malaysia a major tourism destination, especially with the country’s unique diversity in ethnicity, culture, flora and fauna, as well as world-class modern cities.

“The ‘Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ campaign needs to be revitalised, providing special incentives such as tax deductions for tourism entrepreneurs to stimulate the industry as it has a significant impact on the local economy,“ he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ismail Sabri said that the tourism sector has previously proven to be a buffer for the country during economic crises, including during the Asian financial crisis of 1998 and the global financial crisis of 2008.

Meanwhile, Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) suggested that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture collaborate with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government or other ministries to provide comprehensive recreational vehicle sites in each district to boost the industry.

He said this is because the trend of tourism and recreation among Malaysians is shifting towards recreational vehicles such as motorhomes, caravans, and campervans.

“With these facilities, it can attract the attention of foreign tourists to come to our country using their recreational vehicles. I also request that banks in this country provide hire-purchase facilities for such vehicles, similar to car hire-purchase,“ he said.

Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin), citing the success of Singapore in hosting Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert for six days, said Malaysia should take a cue from its neighbour to be more open in welcoming international celebrities.

Moreover, he said besides Singapore, Malaysia also has the best infrastructure to host “Class A” international celebrity concerts in the region, which could benefit the economy and tourism sector.

“... Singapore gained many economic benefits from the concert. According to estimates by Maybank economists, Singapore gained at least US$370 million (RM1.7 billion) in profits from Taylor Swift fans from around the world who flooded Singapore to attend the concert,“ he said.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) urged the government to fully exploit Malaysia’s opportunity as the ASEAN Chair in 2025 to strengthen the economy, which he said is still in the process of recovery after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said to strengthen the economy, many things need to be done immediately, including ensuring that Malaysia is more open in celebrating its cultural diversity.

“If we do not embrace diversity, how can we be good hosts, especially when ASEAN’s interests are not just within the ASEAN member states but also to ASEAN dialogue partners such as Australia, the United States, South Korea, and China, which are major economic powers.

“Therefore, awareness and confidence or concern and sensitivity of the people towards ASEAN must be enhanced because a study shows that Malaysians are less informed or aware of ASEAN even though Malaysia is among a founding member that built ASEAN,“ he said.

A total of 160 Members of Parliament participated in the debate on the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat, which lasted for seven days starting from Feb 27.

The Dewan sits again on Monday. - Bernama