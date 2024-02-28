Govt wants Pernas to explore new sectors, strengthen franchise industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has asked Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (Pernas) to explore new sectors in earnest to further strengthen the country’s franchise industry.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix) said this is in line with the his ministry’s (KUSKOP) aspiration to see more franchise business programmes being offered to entrepreneurs.

“I have asked Pernas (to explore new sectors), and they will reply accordingly. I think this must be carefully deliberated before they make a decision to invest in making (the new sector) something that we offer to franchise entrepreneurs.

“One of the sectors will be the optometric sector, in addition to the food and beverages sector,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of Focus Point Sightsavers franchise concept and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between Pernas and Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd here today.

Also present were KUSKOP Deputy Minister Datuk R. Ramanan, Pernas chairman Datuk Hazimah Zainudin, Pernas chief operating officer Tengku Mohamed Fadhli Tengku Hamzah, and Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd president Datuk Liaw Choon Liang.

Ewon said that through various programmes and schemes, KUSKOP agency Pernas approved RM25.23 million in funding to 155 franchise entrepreneurs in 2023, which created 594 job opportunities.

“For 2024, RM50 million has been allocated for franchise financing, which is targeted to benefit 290 entrepreneurs,” the minister said, adding that he hopes the performance of Pernas will be further improved through strategic planning.

The minister said this is important to ensure the direction of franchise entrepreneurs is aligned with the mandate given to KUSKOP as the sole coordinator of entrepreneurial programmes at the national level.

He expressed hope that the signing of the MoU today will be the starting point for more entrepreneurs to start a franchise business as the Focus Point Sightsavers package offers many benefits, including flexible operating hours, cost-free renovation and startup capital that is sufficient for equipment, stocks and other operating requirements. -Bernama