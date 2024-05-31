Grab driver alleged assault: Officers involved in probe to be summoned to Bukit Aman - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will summon the officers involved in the investigation of an alleged assault on a disabled individual by an escort to a prominent figure to Bukit Aman.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police are conducting a thorough investigation based on recent developments.

“This step is taken to ensure a comprehensive investigation where all parties involved can provide their statements.

“Our priority in every investigation is to ensure accountability for all involved,” he said in a statement today.

He said decisive action will be taken against any officers found guilty.

“PDRM is committed to upholding integrity and ensuring that appropriate actions are taken to uphold justice and protect the rights of all individuals, especially the disabled community,” he said.

On Wednesday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said police received a report at 1pm on Tuesday from the victim, an e-hailing driver, alleging an attack by an individual accompanying a prominent figure.

The 46-year-old victim later filed a second report at 9.59 pm the same day, stating the matter had been resolved amicably and did not wish to pursue the case further.

According to media reports, an e-hailing driver lodged a police report alleging he was assaulted by a bodyguard while waiting for passengers at a hotel in Brickfields on Tuesday.

The driver claimed to have been punched in the head and asked to move his vehicle.

Subsequently, the driver made a police report after receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.