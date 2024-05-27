Group sounds alarm on decline of bee population

GEORGE TOWN: In conjunction with World Bee Day on May 20, the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) held an awareness event at SJKT Pengkalan Hulu in Perak on May 19.

It was attended by 100 primary school pupils from SJKT Pengkalan Hulu, SK Pengkalan Hulu and SJK (C) Eok Wan Pengkalan Hulu.

“At the end, each school was given 10 plants,” said CAP senior education and environmental officer N.V. Subbarow, who facilitated the event.

CAP expressed concern about the declining bee population in Malaysia as they are classified as endangered due to rampant use of pesticides and loss of their food sources.

It is estimated that the loss of bees has increased by 42%.

“It is a sad fact that bees, which we equate with efficient or busy work, are gradually disappearing. Since the introduction of pesticides containing neonicotinoid, honey bee loss has reached a record high,” he said.

“We are shocked that bee hives cannot be found in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said, adding that many traditional beekeepers admitted that bee colonies were becoming fewer.

Among the main factors cited by CAP for the decline of bees were pesticides, synthetic fertilisers, genetically modified crops and climate change.

“Another reason is the way our land is developed, which causes significant loss to pollinator friendly habitats.”

He said when worker bees go to collect food, they disappear in droves.

“The main reason is that chemicals in pesticides and artificial fertilisers can affect the nervous system of bees and dull their memory.

“As a result, they forget their way back home and become lost,” Subbarow added.

“Bees play an important role in the pollination of plants.

“Without them, plants would not produce fruit.”

Bees are also responsible for most of the global food supply.

A huge amount of the world’s nutrition is pollinated by bees. This comprises a large proportion of the top crops that humans consume.

To prevent bee extinction, he proposed forming more organic farms as they support higher biodiversity and better environments for bee health.

“People could also start growing their own food without using pesticides and synthetic fertilisers. Flowering vegetables and fruit trees attract bees.”