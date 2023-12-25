GRS focusing on developing economy for people, not on forming Backdoor Govt - Masidi

PENAMPANG: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is currently focused on developing the economy for the people rather than replacing the Unity Government through ‘tebuk atap’ or backdoor manoeuvres, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said the coalition’s stance is clear that it supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Unity Government to ensure that efforts towards economic development can continue smoothly.

The Sabah Finance Minister said GRS also supports Anwar to continue leading the current administration until the end of the government’s term.

“For GRS, our focus is on economic recovery because the people are affected by the uncertain economy at present. Therefore, we concentrate on rebuilding the economy and channelling all our efforts towards this direction.

“We are also comfortable with the Unity Government due to the fact that we feel appreciated. In any government, every member should be regarded as vital, so we feel that GRS is an essential component of the Unity Government,” he told reporters today.

Masidi was met at the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Christmas Open House here, with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin also present.

Last Saturday, Anwar expressed confidence that the ‘tebuk atap’ episode of changing administrations through backdoor manoeuvres would not happen as the current government enjoys strong support from Sarawak.

The prime minister said in the current political situation, the role or stand of GPS is quite critical because only with statements and support from leading parties of Sarawak (GPS) and Sabah (GRS) can such a change of government happen.

Masidi further said that political parties should set aside trivial matters and prioritise helping the people by implementing economic recovery efforts together.

When asked about the cooperation between PBS and STAR, he said that the collaborative efforts of these two component parties within GRS play a crucial role in strengthening the coalition and uniting the people in Sabah.

Apart from PBS and STAR, GRS also includes Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).–Bernama