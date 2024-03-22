Gua Musang KPDN seizes diesel worth RM53,755

GUA MUSANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) confiscated 1,300 litres of diesel with an estimated value of RM53,755 in Kampung Pulai here, yesterday.

Gua Musang KPDN chief enforcement officer Mohd Koma Shapii said the seizure involved was carried out under Ops Tiris 3.0 at a location believed to be the transit storage and distribution point of the controlled item for agricultural use.

He said that in the operation, they also arrested a man and seized a four-wheel drive vehicle carrying the fuel involved.

“At 1pm yesterday, enforcement officers raided a 28-year-old man who was transferring diesel fuel from a barrel on top of his Toyota Hilux into a drum in an open agricultural area in Kampung Pulai.

“The suspect is believed to be a worker in the agricultural sector and he has four special permits to buy and store diesel for his company’s agricultural use, however he revealed inaccurate information,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Koma said they found permit information showing that permission was given to carry out activities in the Merapoh area, Pahang, but the diesel fuel was instead sent to Kampung Pulai.

“Following that, all the controlled items found have been confiscated including a Toyota Hilux.

“The suspect was also detained for further investigation in accordance with the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ he said. -Bernama