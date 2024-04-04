Haji: Sabah to continue cloud seeding operation if hot weather persists

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will continue the cloud seeding operation to induce rain, in the event of prolonged hot and dry weather, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

He said that the cloud seeding operation will be carried out from time to time so that it can help reduce the burden of water supply in some areas in Sabah.

“It depends on the type of cloud, because not all clouds can produce rain, and this is up to the experts,” he said when met by reporters after presenting Aidilfitri goodies to security personnel and health workers at Menara Kinabalu, here, today.

He said this when asked if the Sabah government would continue cloud seeding operations, which have been implemented in several districts.

Earlier, Hajiji, in his speech, said that the cloud seeding operation implemented at the end of last month seems to have produced a positive effect on the state government’s efforts to face the drought.

On March 28, cloud seeding operations were carried out for three days in three drought-affected districts in the state, namely Papar, Lahad Datu and Tawau, to obtain sufficient water resources in rain catchment areas following the hot and dry weather.

Meanwhile, Hajiji expressed the state government’s deep appreciation for the services of the security forces to maintain the country’s security and peace.

With peace enjoyed, the people and the Sabah government can operate smoothly in efforts to develop the state, especially to make the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap a success, he said.

He also said that the presentation of Aidilfitri goodies to security forces and healthcare workers is organised annually, to appreciate the great sacrifices made by these frontliners, including those stationed at the borders, to maintain peace and order throughout the festive season.

This year, Hajiji said that a total of 15 security forces, including two new recipients - the state’s Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department - and healthcare workers received the contributions.

He added that 33 government agencies, consisting of various ministries, state and federal departments and agencies, government-linked companies, statutory bodies and non-governmental organisations, are involved in the Aidilfitri goodies initiative.