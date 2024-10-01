Hajiji: GRS will not be a part of any ‘langkah’

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will never take part in any ‘langkah’ (move) to topple the present Federal Government as it will lead to chaos and greatly affect the nation’s stability, said its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

The Sabah Chief Minister said currently the nation has a functioning MADANI Government that has good relations with the Sabah Government.

“So why rock the boat ? We work for the nation’s and people’s prosperity, we do not support any move that will destablise the country.

“Malaysia practices democracy, those aspiring to become the Prime Minister should just wait for the General Elections to see if the people accept them,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Hajiji said GRS also fully supports Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister, and is confident of his leadership.

“Let him lead our multiracial country to prosperity,” he said.

Thus, he questioned the motive of the so-called ‘Langkah Dubai’ (Dubai Move) perpetrators, whether it is merely to fulfil their own political agenda without any care for the people’s wellbeing.

The “Dubai Move” refers to a supposed meeting between several opposition leeaders and influential people from Malaysia in the United Arab Emirates last month. Apparently, it was to hatch yet another plot to unseat Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s one-year-old government. -Bernama