Hajiji – Sabahans must be kept informed of state government’s achievement’s

KOTA KINABALU: With the Sabah state election approaching in under two years, Gagasan Rakyat Sabah’s machinery must actively communicate the government’s efforts and achievements over the last three years, its president, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

Hajiji, who is also Chief Minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, said this because the party’s machinery would bear the important responsibility of being frontliners in the polls.

“In less than two years, we will seek a mandate again from the people. Therefore, what is important is that we explain the struggles and development that the GRS government has brought to the people at the grassroots level.

“As a team, we need to cooperate. I ask for all party machinery members and facilitators that when they go down to the ground, explain to the people how the current government has implemented various developments to fulfill the people’s mandate,” he said.

He said this in a statement distributed today during a casual meeting with participants (facilitators) in conjunction with the Gagasan Rakyat Leadership Empowerment course (ToT) held here recently.

In November, Hajiji hinted at snap elections for Sabah, but last month, he said the state government still has until Sept 2025 before its administrative term ends.

On the state government’s development efforts, Hajiji said the state government’s Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan is on the right track.

“Under the SMJ agenda, we have implemented policies conducive to investors, attracting a greater number of investors to generate job opportunities for our youths.”

He said the state government has organised international conferences and invited local and foreign investors to explore opportunities in Sabah, all aimed at boosting the economy, providing job opportunities and reducing poverty in the state.–Bernama