Hamdan Senario's son: Babah loved giving advice to family members, friends

JOHOR BAHRU: The children of Hamdan Senario, or Ahmad Hamdan Mohamed Ramli, 54, who died earlier today, described him as someone who liked to give advice to family members and friends.

Hamdan's eldest son, Muhamad Zeyreen Misha, 31, said that there were many pieces of advice left by his father, mainly about death and heaven.

“Babah did leave a lot of good advice; his friends said that he was a freelance preacher. His last message to family members and friends was to share Quran recitation to facilitate the matter (death and entering heaven).

“Let Babah rest, we accept it as fate and we will meet again in another world,” he told reporters when met on the grounds of the Forensic Medicine Department, Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA), here today.

He said that his father’s remains were taken to the Abu Ubaidah Mosque, Taman Perpaduan, Perak, for funeral prayers, before burial at the Tambun Muslim Cemetery, tonight.

When asked whether to continue his late father’s career, Muhamad Zeyreen Misha said that he and his younger siblings also have an interest, but that depends on opportunities.

“The interest is there but there is no time to highlight it yet; if there is a chance, Insya-Allah. But we will ask permission from Mama first; if she approves, then we will continue,” he said.

Hamdan’s third child, Muhamad Syazreen Haqem, 25, said that his father always reminded him and his siblings to look after and pay attention to their mother.

“Babah also said that he loves Senario fans. I hope everyone will pray for Babah's affairs to be made easier,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the Senario members, Yassin Yahya, 46, said that the deceased told his fans to forgive him for any wrongdoing.

Yassin said that the deceased left his parting words to the other members of Senario during dinner, before he was placed in an induced coma at the HSA Intensive Care Unit due to suspected kidney complications on Dec 31 last year.

“His passing is just too hard to accept because there are too many memories throughout our 27 years together.

“Throughout the period that the deceased was under treatment at HSA, we from Senario chose not to return to Kuala Lumpur, to support his family; they have no one here,” he said.

Hamdan, died at Sultanah Aminah Hospital here at about 12.50 pm today. He leaves his wife, Norhamalini Ahmed, 53, and their four children – Muhamad Zeyreen Misha, 31, Muhamad Nazreen Aiman, 28, Muhamad Syazreen Haqem, 25, dan Nur Natasya Umairah, 21.

On Jan 1, Senario members reportedly asked fans to pray for the recovery of Hamdan, who was admitted to HSA after being diagnosed with kidney complications.

Hamdan and his fellow cast members from the ’Senario’ television series were scheduled to hold the ’Night with Senario’ reunion showcase, at a hotel in Johor Baru, in conjunction with the new year on Sunday (Dec 31). The performance continued without Hamdan’s presence.

Senario has been a popular sketch comedy troupe from 1996 until now. -Bernama