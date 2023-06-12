Harakah’s former printer obtains summary judgment against PAS for RM656,233 debt

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here yesterday (Dec 5) allowed an application by Harakah Daily’s former printer to enter a summary judgment against Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) to obtain the balance of its debt for the sum of RM656,233.69.

Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron @ Harun also ordered the political party to pay RM3,000 in costs to N.A.J Press Resources (M) Sdn Bhd as the plaintiff in the e-Review proceedings.

The matter was announced by PAS’ lawyer Mohd Faizi Che Abu, and PAS Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan as well as Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd, who were the defendants.

N.A.J Press Resources’ lawyer, Surya Putra Taulan, confirmed the decision as well when contacted. On Oct 2, the company applied to enter a summary judgment against the three defendants.

A summary judgment is obtained when a court makes a decision based on written statements without going to trial or calling witnesses.

The application was filed on the grounds that the plaintiff had agreed to accept its appointment as the printer of the defendants’ Harakah newspaper and that the defendants had failed to pay the balance of RM656,233.69 for printing works.

However, the plaintiff said that the defendants had made a partial payment of RM23,518.34 on Oct 31, 2017.

The plaintiffs also sought for the defendants to pay the RM656,233.69 debt in a summons filed on July 11, claiming that the defendants had acknowledged the debt and promised to pay the sum.

According to the plaintiff, a reminder letter dated Aug 5, 2019, was sent to PAS and Harakah demanding the settlement of the debt, but it has yet to be paid. - Bernama