HBN 2024 set to boost Youth potential - Adam Adli

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Youth Day 2024 (HBN 2024) celebration at Dataran Pahlawan, Melaka is expected to serve as a catalyst for more young people to develop their potential.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said the organisation of HBN 2024 is one of the government’s efforts to recognise the role of youth and unlock their potential in various fields.

“We want the youth to realise that the government highly values their role and potential. This celebration is the perfect platform for them to explore their abilities with confidence, as this recognition will serve as a catalyst for their spirit,” he told reporters after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the HBN 2024 celebration themed ‘Yakin Boleh’ tomorrow and will present the Anugerah Perdana Belia Negara (APBN) awards to the recipients.

According to Adam Adli, over 30,000 visitors are expected to attend the HBN 2024 celebration compared to 25,000 last year.

“We want to double our outreach and attendance number. Insya-Allah, I hope we can achieve this target over the three-day celebration. With the time and space available, we have prepared numerous activities for the public to enjoy,” he said.

HBN 2024 features 72 activities through 10 lifestyle segments under the Rakan Muda brand, namely Rakan Aktif, Rakan Litar, Rakan Digital, Rakan Ekspresi, Rakan Demokrasi, Rakan Prihatin, Rakan Mahir, Rakan Niaga, Rakan Bumi and Rakan Muzik.

Meanwhile, Adam Adli, who is also Hang Tuah Jaya Member of Parliament, said the Kembara RIUH x HBN 2024 is also being held in collaboration with the Communications Ministry and coordinated by MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd.

The two-day programme starting tomorrow will feature local artistes such as Hujan, Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Forceparkbois, Dolla, Bunga and others.