Health Ministry aims for zero leprosy cases by 2030

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) aims for zero new local leprosy cases by 2030.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the cumulative leprosy cases until the 18th epidemiological week as of May 4 were at 66 nationwide, including 24 cases in Sabah.

“The targeted efforts to detect and treat leprosy cases early in the field need to be intensified as a step towards achieving the target of zero new local leprosy cases,“ he said when launching the national-level World Malaria, Tuberculosis, and Leprosy Day at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today.

Dzulkefly said the ministry also provided the single-dose rifampicin as a prophylaxis to leprosy contacts and at-risk communities to prevent the spread of leprosy.

For tuberculosis, he said a total of 8,856 cases were recorded during the same period, including 1,944 cases in Sabah.

Dzulkefly said the disease can be cured by adhering to the prescribed treatment schedule with daily intake of anti-tuberculosis drugs for at least six months.

“Misunderstandings about tuberculosis, such as it being caused by ‘santau’ (black magic), need to be corrected,“ he said, adding that untreated tuberculosis can lead to death.

During the same period, he said a total of 120 cases of human malaria infection and 683 cases of zoonotic malaria infection were recorded nationwide, with five cases of human malaria infection and 404 cases of zoonotic infection in Sabah.