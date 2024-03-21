Health risks from improper food handling

PETALING JAYA: Food safety has become a top concern among the public after several incidents of vendors disregarding the issue were shared on social media.

In one incident, a Ramadan bazaar trader was seen in a video using a kitchen torch to melt cheese topping on a “Roti John” that was placed on wax-coated wrapping paper.

Food safety consultant Mohd Nur ‘Azim Shahuddin said the trader’s actions posed a potential health risk as customers would also consume the melted wax when eating.

Another incident showed staples being used on the banana leaf casings of traditional desserts such as tepung pelita, prompting the Health Ministry to issue a food hazard warning.

According to the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, vendors found using items that could be a hazard can be fined up to RM10,000 or imprisoned for two years, or both.

The Food Act 1983 also carries heavier penalties of up to RM100,000 if hazardous materials are found in food.

Mohd Nur ‘Azim said consumers and food vendors must learn about proper food handling, storage and preparation techniques to prevent food-borne diseases and contamination.

“Following the “see, smell and taste” guideline will help consumers become more informed about the safety and quality of the items they purchase.

“Vendors should concentrate on food safety and address cross-contamination issues instead of focusing on creating trendy or viral dishes.”

Mohd Nur ‘Azim encouraged food vendors to securely wrap their dishes in food-grade materials to prevent direct contact between food and hazardous materials.

“Another option is to use aseptic packaging, which involves sealing the food in sterile containers or pouches under controlled conditions. It also helps to maintain the freshness and quality of the food while minimising the risk of contamination from external sources.

“These practices not only protect consumers from potential health risks but also contribute to the overall reputation and trustworthiness of food vendors,” he said.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Centre for Environmental Health and Safety Studies lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Farah Ayuni Shafie said food vendors should immediately halt their unhealthy food packaging practices.

“Other than legal repercussions such as fines and closure orders, vendors who ignore the warnings would potentially damage their reputation, leading to loss of consumer trust and subsequent decline in sales.

“Moreover, negative publicity or viral incidents related to food safety will cause consumers to be more cautious and selective about where they purchase food.”

Farah Ayunie said in Malaysia, the district health office and local authorities jointly carry out enforcement, especially during Ramadan and festive seasons.

She emphasised that awareness among food vendors is essential to ensure food safety and prevent health issues.

“The guidelines provided by the Health Ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Division are widely disseminated through the mass media and social media platforms.

“By implementing proper food handling practices, the risk of contamination can be eliminated.

“Ultimately, heightened awareness among food vendors fosters a culture of accountability and responsibility,” she said.