Heavy downfall leads to uprooted trees along parts of PJ, KL

PETALING JAYA: Heavy rain and strong winds, this evening, resulted several trees being uprooted, leading to heavy congestion in several parts of the city, here and in Kuala Lumpur

Facebook user Ang Soo Huey reported that a tree had fallen along Jalan Gasing, here close to the Petron petrol station.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department reported that tree was also found uprooted around 6.19pm at Km1.4 along Jalan Templer, here heading towards Jalan Klang Lama

According to the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) via Facebook post stated that several were uprooted at areas along the Sprint Highway.

“Uprooted trees at KM7.6 heading north from Kerinchi to Damansara. The left and middle lanes are blocked.

“Traffic congestion about 2KM at the location. Users are advised to take alternative routes.”

Additionally instances of uprooted trees were also reported at Jalan Pantai Permai near Kerinchi, Jalan Bukit Pantai near Air Selangor headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and at Jalan Barat in Section 8, here.