Helicopter tragedy: Families of victims show positive development after counselling sessions

LUMUT: The counselling services provided to the 10 families of the navy personnel who perished in last month’s two-helicopter tragedy at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Lumut have shown a positive development.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said counsellors from the Community Psychology Unit, Psychology and Counselling Division of the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) have held two sessions with the families.

“These counselling sessions will continue to be held as long as any (family of the victims) still need them.

“It (the tragedy) is something that is difficult for every family to accept but I see that it is being handled (emotionally). We (JKM) will always listen and they (victims’ families) can share whatever problems they face,” she said.

She told reporters this after visiting the family of the late Petty Officer TNL Noor Rahiza Anuar at the quarters of the RMN Base here together with Perak Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperatives and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed.

Noraini also presented cash aid of RM3,000 through the National Welfare Foundation’s (YKN) Skim Pemberian Ehsan (Compassionate Grant Scheme) and necessities to the victim’s family.

She also visited the family of the late Warrant Officer II TLR Muhammad Faisol Tamadun at the quarters of the Parit RMN Communications Station in Seri Iskandar.

In the 9.32 am tragedy on April 23, 10 RMN personnel were killed when two helicopters crashed while conducting a flypast rehearsal in conjunction with the RMN Fleet Open Day at the RMN Base in Lumut.

Meanwhile, Nor Rahiza’s husband, Mohd Azinor Azizan, who is in his 40s, said their youngest child, six-year-old Nur Qistina Afia still pines for her late mother.

Mohd Azinor, who is also with RMN, said the family, however, has come to accept the demise of Nor Rahiza.

“My children go through their daily routine (like going to school) as normal. I also returned to work two days ago,” he said.