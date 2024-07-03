High Court sets April 24 for verdict on Siti Bainun’s appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed April 24 for its decision on the appeal of Rumah Bonda founder, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, who was found guilty of neglecting and abusing a teenage girl with Down Syndrome known as Bella, for April 24.

Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin set the date after hearing submissions from lawyers Haijan Omar, Nur A’minahtul Mardiah Md Noor, and Nurul Hafidzah Hassan representing Siti Bainun as the appellant, and deputy public prosecutors Zahida Zakaria and Analia Kamaruddin.

“The court has considered all submissions from the prosecution and defense. Therefore, I will provide a brief judgment on that date,“ said Noorin during the hearing related to the conviction.

On May 3, 2023, Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi ordered Siti Bainun to be sent to the Kajang Prison to serve an immediate 12-year prison sentence after dismissing her application to stay the sentence.

Siti Bainun, who was found guilty of committing the offence against Bella, 13, in a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju here between Feb and June 2021, was also ordered to sign an RM5,000 good behaviour bond for five years with one surety.

She was also directed to perform 200 hours of community service, to be completed within six months after the end of the prison sentence.

On May 23, 2023, the High Court rejected Siti Bainun’s application to stay the prison sentence against her after finding that there were no special or exceptional circumstances to do so. - Bernama