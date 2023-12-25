High traffic volume along major highways this evening

KUALA LUMPUR: There has been high traffic volume detected along major highways as of 5 pm today as many have taken the opportunity to spend the final week of the year on holiday with their families and friends.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) when contacted by Bernama said traffic was slow-moving in the north from the Ayer Keroh R&R to the Pedas/Linggi stop.

Traffic is also heavy and slow-moving heading to the south from Sedenak to Kulai and from Bukit Merah to the Gunung Semanggol R&R.

Meanwhile, traffic on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) was also reported to be slow along the six kilometres heading east from Gombak to Genting Sempah.

An update from PLUS via its official X handle said there was a crash at KM21.6 North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) heading north from Bandar Gamuda Cove to Putrajaya.–Bernama