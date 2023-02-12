Higher humidity due to wind concentration along east coast, northern peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR: Wind concentration is expected along the east coast and northern Peninsula until tomorrow, leading to increased humidity, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

According to the significant weather forecast issued by the agency at 1 pm today and based on its weather model analysis, this has the potential to bring continuous rain in the affected areas.

MetMalaysia has also issued a severe- and alert-level continuous rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Kedah and Perak until tomorrow (Dec 3).

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in the other states from the afternoon till night.

The public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and all the department’s social media platforms and download the myCuaca application for the latest information. - Bernama