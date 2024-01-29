Hindraf fails in bid to challenge RoS’ decision

KUALA LUMPUR: The Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) today failed in its bid to challenge the action of the Registrar of Societies (RoS) in revoking its registration.

High Court Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh, in a decision delivered via e-mail, dismissed the judicial review application by Hindraf, which named the RoS Director-General and the Home Minister as respondents,

Senior federal counsel Liew Horng Bin, representing the respondents, when contacted, said the court, in dismissing the application, ordered Hindraf to pay costs of RM5,000 to the two respondents.

Lawyer Annou Xavier, representing Hindraf, confirmed the matter.

On Feb 22, 2021, the group, through its leader, P. Waytha Moorthy, who is also a former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, was granted leave by the High Court to challenge the validity of the decisions by the two respondents.

In the application filed on Dec 22, 2020, Hindraf sought a court order for the RoS director-general to revoke the decision dated Sept 30, 2019, in revoking its registration, and to restore the association’s registration effective on that date (Sept 30, 2019).

The association also, among other things, demanded a declaration that the two decisions were invalid. -Bernama