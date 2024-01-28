Hold state-level Unity Govt convention to strengthen coalition’s stability - Anwar

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all state Unity Governments to organise the Unity Government Convention to strengthen the coalition’s stability.

“I will use this experience. (The Perak Unity Government Convention) is the beginning. I urge all other states to follow suit,“ he said during his speech at today’s closing ceremony of the Perak Unity Government Convention.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Perak Menteri Besar and Perak BN chairman, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof and DAP vice chairman Nga Kor Ming were also present.

Anwar said Perak had made history by organizing the state-level convention, adding that it serves as a benchmark of understanding among the unity government’s components because mixed coalition governments in any country are often considered challenging.

The PH chairman said past experiences witnessed phases of ‘separations’ among political coalitions that formed a government.

“PH could not sustain after PAS chose to exit, but now, with DAP and Amanah (Parti Amanah Negara), it has become more robust.

“It (Unity Convention) will become a new force for decades to come and not easily refuted or destroyed,“ he said.

Over 1,500 delegates from state PH and BN wings attended the convention. - Bernama