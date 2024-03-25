Home Ministry: Do not take matters into your own hands regardless of issue

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) has issued a reminder to all parties not to take matters into their own hands in any issue that occurs in the country, including the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said only the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) was the largest enforcement agency permitted to take enforcement action.

“(KDN) does not allow any party to take matters into their own hands. If this occurs, what will happen to our country?

“Any of our parties are not allowed to take unilateral action no matter what the situation,” he said during a special ministry senior management meeting with media practitioners here today, as he urged the public not to prolong the issue.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that the government would not interfere in the investigation into the sale of the stockings with the word “Allah” by KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway branch in Petaling Jaya, adding that they gave the police the leeway to conduct their investigations as the issue could be resolved without any mob action.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is PKR secretary-general, also shared that the party’s central leadership would try to resolve the Sabah PKR leadership cricis soon.

“PKR is an open party and will always be dynamic, including PKR in Sabah, who have a slight difference of opinion about its state leadership,” he said when asked to comment on recent demands by 15 out of 26 Sabah PKR division leaders seeking Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam’s resignation. -Bernama