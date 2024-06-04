Honda accord loses control, causes fatal crash on NSE - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The crash involving seven vehicles, including an express bus, on the North-South Expressway (NSE) last night was caused by a Honda Accord that lost control due to speeding.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said that a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle in the right lane of the southbound NSE near Sungai Buloh Hospital was unable to avoid the car, leading to a collision, before being hit by three other vehicles.

“An SUV in the middle lane attempted to slow down but was rear-ended by an express bus.

“Following the incident, the 27-year-old male driver of the 4WD succumbed to severe injuries at the scene. His passenger and the Honda Accord driver who were severely injured were rushed to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Hafiz also urged witnesses of the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting Inspector Che Hassan Ambok at 013-3940423.