Charli XCX addresses Britney Spears rumour

CHARLI XCX has opened up about a pop music rumour during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where she admitted to being asked to write songs for a notable figure, hinting at Britney Spears.

However, she clarified that it is uncertain if Spears was directly involved.

Charli expressed her admiration for Spears and her hopes that one of her songs might be recorded by the pop icon.

Despite not having one of her songs chosen by Spears yet, Charli remains optimistic.

Charli’s upcoming album Brat is set to release on June 7, featuring 15 tracks. This marks her sixth studio album and follows her previous success with the song Speed Drive from the movie Barbie.