Hot weather: School session in Kedah to continue - Fadhlina

SUNGAI PETANI: The school session in Kedah will continue as usual despite the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) having issued a Level One or alert level heatwave warning in three areas in the state.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said, however, that the Ministry of Education (MoE) will constantly monitor the situation and advise teachers and parents to ensure that students are in good health during this period.

“The ministry will always collaborate with MetMalaysia regarding weather issues. I ask that parents and teachers keep tabs on their children, such as reminding them to always drink water.

“There are guidelines that we always remind from time to time so that we can deal with this heatwave issue. Insya-Allah, there will be nothing, just four more days (before the school holidays begin),” she said.

She told reporters this after the Kedah state-level Early Schooling Aid (BAP) cheque presentation ceremony at the Sungai Petani Vocational College 2 here today.

Yesterday, MetMalaysia said in a statement that the three areas affected by the Level One hot weather warning were Pokok Sena, Pendang and Baling.

It added that the Level One or alert level heatwave warning is issued for daily temperatures ranging between 35 degrees Celcius and 37 degrees Celcius for at least three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said that for the BAP for Kedah, over RM45 million had been allocated for 302,640 schoolchildren in 750 schools.

She said that in addition to the BAP, the ministry also provided a variety of assistance to help schoolchildren, including Preschool Food Assistance (BMP) for all MoE preschool children, Supplementary Food Programme (RMT), expansion of the Poor Student Trust Fund (KWAMP) and Federal Small Scholarship (BKP).

“All these reflect the ministry’s concern to overcome the multidimensional poverty issue and, at the same time, eradicate dropout among students,” she said. - Bernama