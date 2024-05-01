Housewife loses over RM229,000 to investment scam

KUANTAN: A housewife lost RM229,627 of her savings after being duped into joining a non-existent investment scheme which she got to know about through the WeChat application.

Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 51-year-old victim claimed that the money was her Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions and her husband's death insurance benefit.

“The victim claimed that she was attracted to join the investment around April last year as it offered double the profits and registered using the link provided by the suspect.

“In addition, the victim also shared her automated teller machine (ATM) withdrawal information with the suspect to transfer money,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the victim only realised she had been cheated when she did not get the returns promised and lodged a report at the police station in Kuala Lipis, near here, yesterday.