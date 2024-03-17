HRPB doctor lodges police report over letter claiming sexual harassment

IPOH: The police have received a report from a male doctor working at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here over the dissemination of an anonymous letter on social media that tarnishes his name.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said that the 43-year-old doctor lodged the report yesterday.

“Initial investigations found that the anonymous letter circulating accuses the male doctor and several other staff of sexually harrasing interns working at HRPB’s Orthopaedic Department,“ he said in a statement.

Yahaya said that the case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service.

He urged members of the public who have information about the case to contact the Investigating Officer, ASP Fadli Ahmad, at 019-2500019 to assist the investigation.

“The police advise the public not to make baseless statements or spread rumours that could damage someone’s credibility,“ he said.

Earlier, Perak Health Department (JKN) Director, Dr. Feisul Idzwan Mustapha had said that the department had set up an Independent Investigation Committee following allegations of sexual harassment and threats involving HRPB staff.

Before that, an anonymous letter on the matter went viral on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) and received various comments from netizens.

Based on the contents of the letter from a former female trainee doctor who had completed her training and those still undergoing training in the Orthopaedic Department faced sexual harassment, including threats from a senior medical officer.

The letter claimed that the doctor used threats to extend their training period and often took advantage of opportunities to sexually harass female staff. -Bernama