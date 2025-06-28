Museums as informal learning spaces for history understanding

TAIPING: Museums provide an engaging space for informal learning, especially for schoolchildren, said Deputy Minister of National Unity Senator K. Saraswathy. She emphasised that these institutions allow students to absorb knowledge in a relaxed environment while offering visitors a deeper grasp of history through storytelling, visuals, and hands-on experiences rather than mere facts.

Saraswathy noted that this method makes learning more impactful and enjoyable. “Beyond education, museums should be seen as strategic partners in society. A modern museum must evolve alongside community progress,“ she said during the launch of Fiesta Uniti @ Muzium Perak 2025: Penyatuan Dalam Kepelbagaian.

She added that collaborations with educational institutions, NGOs, and cultural activists could enhance museum programmes, ensuring their continued relevance. “Through such partnerships, creative initiatives can broaden outreach and strengthen the museum’s role in daily life,“ she explained.

The deputy minister also highlighted how Fiesta Uniti @ Perak Museum 2025 showcases museums as more than repositories of artefacts. “They are hubs for knowledge, art, culture, and unity,“ she said. A harmonious environment fosters mutual respect and trust among races, forming the foundation for national stability and economic growth.

The two-day event features exhibitions of traditional clothing, musical instruments, and accessories from Malaysia’s diverse communities, alongside activities like batik painting, rattan weaving, and traditional games.