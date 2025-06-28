Fire destroys 21 houses, eatery, and temple in Hutan Melintang

IPOH: A fire broke out in the early hours today, destroying 21 houses, a restaurant, and a temple in Bagan Pasir Laut, Hutan Melintang. The Perak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed no casualties in the incident.

Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, assistant director of operations, stated that the department received an emergency call at 4.52 am, with the first fire engine arriving at the scene by 5.04 am. Two fire engines from Hutan Melintang and Teluk Intan stations, along with the Bagan Tiang Volunteer Fire Brigade, were deployed.

“Seven houses were already engulfed in flames upon arrival. The fire spread quickly due to the close proximity of the structures,” Sabarodzi said. Firefighters faced challenges due to low water pressure from hydrants and live electrical cables, which posed additional risks.

The blaze was fully contained by 7.30 am, with firefighters successfully preventing the fire from spreading to 129 nearby homes. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and assess the total damage.