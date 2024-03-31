Human trafficking: Construction worker changes plea to not guilty

KUALA TERENGGANU: A construction worker today changed his plea to not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of trafficking a woman for sexual exploitation.

Mohamad Fazley Jaafar, 29, made the not guilty plea after the charge was read out again to him before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli.

Teacher Mohd Hasfyanizam Mansor, 48, jointly charged with Mohamad Fazley, maintained his not guilty.

The two men were jointly charged with trafficking the 29-year-old woman for sexual exploitation at a condominium in Jalan Sultan Omar, here at 2.35 am last March 11.

They were charged under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code and faced a prison sentence of up to 20 years and are liable to fine upon conviction.

The two men were first charged in the court with the offence last March 21 when Mohamad Fazley pleaded guilty, while Mohd Hasfyanizam pleaded not guilty.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin allowed both of them bail of RM12,000 with one surety each.

Mohamad Fazley and Mohd Hasfyanizam, both married and represented by lawyer Ghazali Ismail, were also ordered to report themselves at the Kerteh and Kuala Terengganu police stations, respectively once a month.

The court then set April 22 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Iffah Nabihah Mohd Ishak prosecuted.