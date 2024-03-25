Husband and wife among five charged in court for kidnapping company director for ransom

KAJANG: Five individuals, including a husband and wife couple, were charged at the magistrate’s court here today for kidnapping a logistics and construction company director for ransom last month.

The five accused are Ang Zi Teng, 24; Wong Chun Weng, 25; Ong Gim Yau, 28; Wong Shin Sean, 32, and Goh Chia Ying, 33.

When the charges were read, the five accused nodded in response before magistrate Nik Siti Norazlini Nik Mohamed Faiz but no plea was recorded from any of the five individuals because the case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

The five were accused of unlawfully confining another person to seek ransom for the release of the 37-year-old victim.

The offence which falls under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries a minimum imprisonment of 30 years or a maximum of 40 years imprisonment and canning upon conviction, was allegedly committed in front of a premises at Dataran Jade at 12.30am on Feb 17.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Norfarhanim Abdul Halim while the accused were represented by K. Mahendren, Eryanie Abdul Rahim and P. Prakasam.

The court fixed May 17 for mention of the case. -Bernama