Hydroelectric dams prepared to face northeast monsoon - TNB

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has taken steps to prepare the hydroelectric dams in Cameron Highlands, Sungai Perak, and Tasik Kenyir to face the impact of the northeast monsoon.

TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco) managing director Muhamad Nazri Pazil said the preparation included the dams’ capacity to hold the increased water levels expected during the rainy season.

“Regular monthly inspections and integrity audits every six months are among the extra steps taken, surpassing the Malaysia Dam Safety Management Guidelines (MyDAMS) to ensure dam safety and structural integrity.

“In addition to generating electricity, TNB’s hydroelectric dams also serve as flood mitigators with the capacity to hold water in the upriver, therefore avoiding bigger disasters in downstream areas during the monsoon season,” he said in a statement today.

He said water levels have been gradually reduced to the minimum by following the standard operating procedure for controlled release of water before the monsoon season arrives, without affecting the generation of electricity.

“These measures ensure the dams function well not only as a hydropower generator but to also facilitate flood mitigation efforts.

“Prudent and comprehensive dam maintenance supports the main principle of protecting life, property, and the environment,” he said.

Muhamad Nazri said TNB also held a series of briefings to prepare stakeholders and surrounding residents, as well as conducted emergency simulation exercises with relevant agencies such as the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and District and State Disaster Management Committees.

TNB Genco is a wholly owned subsidiary of TNB responsible for managing TNB’s electricity generation assets, including hydroelectric dams.

It is responsible for identifying potential risks by carrying out surveillance, monitoring performance, and conducting special inspections of dams.–Bernama