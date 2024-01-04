Hydrogen economy: MOSTI to ensure RM12 bln revenue target achieved by 2030

PUTRAJAYA: The government will continue intensifying its efforts to introduce green hydrogen technology in Malaysia to achieve the RM12 billion revenue target by 2030 through the hydrogen economy.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Chang Lih Kang said that the ministry is currently focusing on boosting demand, usage and generation of green hydrogen.

“Our target is to create demand and supply because this is a new ecosystem. Hydrogen is very important as it facilitates the transformation of our energy sources into cleaner alternatives,” he said.

Chang said this during a media briefing following a demonstration of the Mobile Hydrogen Refueling Unit (MHRU) and hydrogen-powered vehicles here today.

Earlier on, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) would place Malaysia in a promising position within the global green hydrogen market, which is projected to reach US$189.19 billion by 2050.

He said the HETR is expected to generate up to RM12.1 billion in revenue and contribute between RM49 billion and RM61 billion to the nation’s gross domestic product by 2030.

Anwar also witnessed the demonstration of the MHRU and took a ride in a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai.

The MHRU is a mobile hydrogen refuelling technology for vehicles which can be moved from one location to another.

The Toyota Mirai is a hydrogen-fuelled electric vehicle, powered by electricity produced by hydrogen fuel cells, with water as its only byproduct.

Chang said the MHRU will be launched in Putrajaya later this year to enhance public knowledge about hydrogen technology.

At the same time, he highlighted the numerous advantages of hydrogen-powered vehicles, including their quick refuelling time, extensive travel range, and lighter vehicle weight.

“The refuelling time for hydrogen vehicles is short, it just takes between three to five minutes for a full refill, and the vehicle is capable of travelling from 700-1,000 kilometres per refuel,“ he said.