IAIS explores potential collaborations with institutions from Russia, OIC countries at KazanForum

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) Malaysia aims to explore collaboration opportunities with institutions in Russia and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries during its attendance at the XV International Economic Forum Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024.

IAIS chairman Prof Dr Maszlee Malik, expressed his mission to promote cultural diplomacy with Russia and other participating countries during his inaugural participation at the Kazan Forum.

“There are a lot of things we can explore through the platform of cultural diplomacy. IAIS is working closely with the Embassy of Russia in Kuala Lumpur to promote cultural ties.

“Among the sectors that can be explored through cultural diplomacy include education, literature, halal tourism, people-to-people relations, community relations, the Muslim ummah bonding and exchange of students. There are a lot of things that all the countries can learn from each other,” he told Bernama when met at his office recently.

Bernama earlier reported that representatives and experts from more than 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the XV International Economic Forum Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 from May 14 to 19 in Russia.

According to KazanForum 2024 secretariat among the OIC member countries that will be represented in the forum include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Malaysia, Turkiye, and Iran.

KazanForum this year will include the International Property Market, Halal Expo, discussion on medical tourism and media content development.

President Vladimir Putin, in a message published on the Kremlin website on Friday, emphasised Russia’s enduring commitment to its traditionally friendly relations with Muslim countries.

“I believe that the work of the Forum will be meaningful and constructive as always and will be held in a spirit of openness and trust. It will serve to further promote the friendship and creative partnership between our countries and peoples,” he said.

According to Putin, Russia highly appreciates the desire to pursue an independent foreign policy and increase their role in international affairs.

Together, we stand for the formation of a democratic multipolar world order, based on the rule of law and principles of justice, free from any form of dictatorship and discrimination. Of course, we are also committed to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, from trade and investment to sports and tourism, he said.

Putin said Tatarstan is once again demonstrating its abundant potential and strong commitment to progress in various areas.

The region’s achievements in the economy, social sphere, science, and culture are truly impressive and serve as tangible proof of the significant contribution that Russian Muslims, and people from all ethnic groups living in the Republic, make to developing the Fatherland, strengthening its sovereignty and influence in the world, and ensuring stability and harmony in Russia’s society, he said.