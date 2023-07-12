IGP: FRU to acquire new assets

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) will be acquiring new assets next year, in line with the latest developments and technology, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix).

He said that the RM21.8 million worth of equipment procured by the Home Ministry for the FRU included riot control equipment, namely 1,000 units of protective body armour and 1,000 units of gas masks, worth RM10 million.

Other procurements include 13 sniper riffles, worth RM2.3 million; 10 combat vehicles, worth RM3.6 million; replacement of 175 riot guns, worth RM2.8 million; four float bonded trucks, worth RM2.2 million and 10 public order dogs, worth RM900,000.

“I hope these assets will be fully utilised by FRU personnel to continue to provide the best service,” he said at the opening ceremony of the FRU headquarters, and the unit’s 68th anniversary celebration, today.

Razarudin also expressed gratitude for the government’s concern, especially the Home Ministry, which always looks after the welfare and asset needs of the police force, in line with the current development and technology.

Regarding the FRU headquarters in Cheras, he said that units 1 and 4, the cavalry unit and a female FRU unit will be housed there, as well as an administrative building, a transport building, a hall and the residential building for the personnel.

Razarudin said that the establishment of the headquarters is a sign that the government has long recognised the importance of the FRU’s role in maintaining public peace and order.

Meanwhile, he said that the FRU arrested a total of 163 individuals, in 41 cases of various offences, such as smuggling of contraband, migrants, ketum, fireworks and national treasures nationwide, with a total value of RM31.8 million, in the first 10 months of this year.

The FRU is under the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department. -Bernama