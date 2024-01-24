IGP – Jealousy believed to be motive in Bella’s murder

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have identified jealousy as the motive behind the murder of single mother Mila Sharmilah Samsusah or Bella.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the woman died due to skull fracture caused by a blunt object.

“The motive for Bella’s murder may be jealousy, as I said before in Kuala Lumpur, this murder case must have a motive.

“From that motive, we will start an investigation, get a hint towards the motive. This is the motive that we know,“ he told reporters at Johor Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Razarudin said the suspect behind the murder of Bella had been charged in the Batu Pahat Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

He also denied that special treatment was given to the main suspect.

Former postman Mohammad Haikal Mahfuz, 25, was charged in a Magistrate’s Court with the murder of Bella between 11 pm on Dec 14 and 5.30 am on Dec 15 last year between Jalan Kelapa Bali, Taman Soga and Jalan Parit Besar, Kampung Parit Besar, and also an abandoned house at Lorong Imam Jailani, Jalan Besar, Tongkang Pechah in Batu Pahat.–Bernama