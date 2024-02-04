IGP: No positive leads in search for man known as ‘Eran Haya’

KUALA LUMPUR: There have been no positive leads in the police’s efforts to track down a man known as “Eran Haya”, who was allegedly being hunted by an Israeli man arrested along with six firearms by the authorities on March 27.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said the investigation at this stage was still unable to identify the individual involved.

“We are still determining if it’s real (the existence of Eran Haya), because he (the detained Israeli man) has claimed as such. The police need to investigate to confirm the matter,“ he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Razarudin was commenting on a report by The Times Of Israel which claimed that the Israeli man who was arrested with six firearms and 200 rounds of ammunition at a hotel in Jalan Ampang here, last Wednesday, was believed to be associated with the criminal group known as the Musli Brothers.

According to the report, the suspect, identified as Shalom Avitan, is believed to have come to Malaysia to kill the leader of a rival criminal group.

The report said both groups had been involved in violent feuds for months, and that Avitan’s home in Tel Aviv’s posh Bavli neighborhood had been the target of several grenades thrown by Haya’s associates.

The incident reportedly occurred in mid-March, and believed to be before Haya allegedly entered Malaysia.

Reports by Israeli media previously stated that Eran Haya was the son of the leader of a criminal group in the country known as Eitan Haya, who in 2016, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a court in Tel Aviv.

Eitan Haya, also called the “Israeli Godfather” by the Israeli media and authorities, had been found guilty by a court in Israel for being involved in various criminal activities including extortion and money laundering.

Before returning to Israel in 2004 after years of living in the United States, Eitan Haya reportedly led an Israeli mafia crime group in New York, and had served 15 years in prison in the US for murder.

Israeli media reports stated that Eran Haya also carried out criminal activities including cryptocurrency fraud in South Africa.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested an Israeli man with six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition at a hotel in Jalan Ampang here, last Wednesday.

The 36-year-old was found to have entered the country through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on March 12, using a French passport. -Bernama