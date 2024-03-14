IGP refutes Malaysia’s portrayal as a producer, exporter of drugs

JOHOR BAHRU: The Royal Malaysia Police refutes assertions that Malaysia is a drug-producing and exporting nation, citing the relatively small number of processing labs discovered to date.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain clarified that last year, around 20 drug labs were effectively dismantled, emphasising that they were all on a small scale.

“Last year, the number of labs uncovered was less than 20, and all small-scale, where substances used to produce drugs can be obtained from factories, either restricted or newly registered.

“I disagree with our portrayal of a drug-producing nation, because we have shut down labs within six months (of their operation), and the quantity of drugs manufactured is very minimal and intended solely for local consumption,“ he emphasised.

He was speaking during a media briefing after the handover ceremony of the Police Strike Craft Rigid Hull Assault Boat of the Marine Police Force (PPM), here today.

Also present were Johor police chief CP M Kumar and PPM Commander SAC Norzaid Mohamad Said.

Razarudin was addressing a request to comment on whether Malaysia is a drug-exporting country.

However, he said the police do not deny that the country serves as a transit hub for drug distribution, with supplies believed to be sourced from the Golden Triangle region before being trafficked to countries like Australia and New Zealand.

“I admit, that does happen, but for us to be (portrayed as) exporters and as if we are producing drugs, no way, that’s not us,“ he said.

He reiterated that the police force would not compromise and would take decisive action against drug cartels or their members, as well as any public servants involved in the distribution of illegal substances. - Bernama